$1.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to post earnings per share of $1.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Stamps.com posted earnings of $3.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full-year earnings of $7.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $8.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stamps.com.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

In other news, insider John Roland Clem sold 6,161 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $2,029,741.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total transaction of $29,948,163.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 172,404 shares of company stock valued at $53,656,913 in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stamps.com by 14.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 21.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $327.84. 4,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,873. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.87. Stamps.com has a fifty-two week low of $159.22 and a fifty-two week high of $329.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 0.42.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stamps.com (STMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.