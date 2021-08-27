$1.70 Billion in Sales Expected for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to announce $1.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Clorox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the highest is $1.73 billion. The Clorox posted sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full year sales of $7.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Clorox.

Get The Clorox alerts:

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

NYSE CLX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.86. The stock had a trading volume of 735,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,807. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox has a 52-week low of $159.32 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Clorox by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,225 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Clorox (CLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.