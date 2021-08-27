1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.95 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Shares of FLWS opened at $32.10 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $39.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $624,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $15,257,611.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,043.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,100 shares of company stock worth $3,508,629 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 1,765.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 681,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.11% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $22,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

