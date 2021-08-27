1,047 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $187.97 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.91. The stock has a market cap of $173.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Summit Redstone lowered Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

