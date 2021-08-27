$105.83 Million in Sales Expected for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will post $105.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.70 million and the highest is $107.78 million. Arlo Technologies posted sales of $110.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year sales of $416.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $413.10 million to $418.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $469.68 million, with estimates ranging from $460.60 million to $478.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.66%. The firm had revenue of $98.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

ARLO stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.09. 990,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,895. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.