10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Sells $120,092.70 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 742 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $120,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $2,896,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $2,795,550.00.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $160.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.28. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.45 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 260.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,870 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth $16,195,000. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 37.0% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 108.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,666 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.22.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

