10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sridhar Kosaraju Sells 1,500 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $243,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sridhar Kosaraju also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total transaction of $275,505.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $299,925.00.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $160.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.16. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.45 and a 1-year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 12.9% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.22.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

