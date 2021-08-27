13,885 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IT. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 491.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,923,000 after purchasing an additional 809,840 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Gartner by 1,116.7% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 365,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,631,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 435.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,123,000 after acquiring an additional 218,864 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,312,000 after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,076,000 after acquiring an additional 171,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 854 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $261,674.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,650 shares of company stock worth $4,074,863 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IT opened at $306.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.49. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.86 and a 52 week high of $312.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on IT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

