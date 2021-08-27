1,430 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Acquired by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Nwam LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Human Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 97,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 61.2% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $104.70 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $114.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.51.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

