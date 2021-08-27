$146.65 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to announce sales of $146.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.03 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $112.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $576.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $551.97 million to $632.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $635.57 million, with estimates ranging from $584.90 million to $718.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.46.

SRC stock opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,043,000 after buying an additional 73,689 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 167,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,098,000 after buying an additional 26,979 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

