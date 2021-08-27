147,261 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 147,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

NYSE:PLTR opened at $24.87 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion and a PE ratio of -21.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 114,435 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $2,820,822.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $81,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,990,188 shares of company stock worth $165,070,070. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.