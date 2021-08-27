1,704 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Bought by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,704 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 81.8% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Walmart by 13.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Walmart by 10.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after buying an additional 32,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after buying an additional 19,672 shares during the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 356,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $50,596,011.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,123,284.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,316,255 shares of company stock worth $3,391,252,866. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $147.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.