198 Shares in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Purchased by McCarthy Asset Management Inc.

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE J traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,406. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.11 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

J has been the subject of several research analyst reports. raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

