$2.24 EPS Expected for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to report $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the highest is $2.84. Encore Capital Group reported earnings of $2.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $10.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $11.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $9.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $427.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.92 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.34 earnings per share.

ECPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Encore Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

In related news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $45,639.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,293,000 after acquiring an additional 86,674 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $617,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 17,043 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. Encore Capital Group has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $49.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.59.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

