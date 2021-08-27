22,281 Shares in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,435,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,734,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,448,000 after acquiring an additional 74,595 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 193,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $131.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.94. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $179.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IAC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.47.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

