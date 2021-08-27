$230.58 Million in Sales Expected for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to post $230.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for 2U’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $235.00 million and the lowest is $222.70 million. 2U reported sales of $201.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full year sales of $943.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $939.90 million to $946.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 2U.

Get 2U alerts:

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $237.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.32 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

TWOU stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.38. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $2,121,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,757.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in 2U in the 1st quarter worth about $29,761,000. Amundi bought a new position in 2U in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,947,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in 2U by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,389,000 after acquiring an additional 475,339 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in 2U by 5,841.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,000 after acquiring an additional 380,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 2U by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,447,000 after acquiring an additional 354,647 shares in the last quarter.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 2U (TWOU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.