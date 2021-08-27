23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Gap Up to $8.76

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 8.76, but opened at 9.05. 23andMe shares last traded at 8.82, with a volume of 7,718 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ME. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. began coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 9.60.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.57 by 0.32. The firm had revenue of 59.24 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in 23andMe during the second quarter valued at $79,393,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in 23andMe during the second quarter valued at $61,861,000. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC bought a new position in 23andMe during the second quarter valued at $42,660,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in 23andMe during the second quarter valued at $17,535,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in 23andMe during the second quarter valued at $14,321,000. 20.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

