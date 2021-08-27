25,254 Shares in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Bought by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Amarin by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 92,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth $532,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Amarin by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 126,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amarin news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

AMRN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 80,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,172,361. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 565.57 and a beta of 2.20. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.28 million. Amarin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.69%. Amarin’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

