$282.31 Million in Sales Expected for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will report sales of $282.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $279.07 million. Ferro posted sales of $241.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.30 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.36%. Ferro’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOE. Seaport Res Ptn cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ferro in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Gabelli reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ferro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ferro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOE stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.56. Ferro has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

