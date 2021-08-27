2,823 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on D shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

D stock opened at $78.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

