$287.46 Million in Sales Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to announce sales of $287.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $277.00 million to $293.40 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $255.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JACK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.22.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,379,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 177.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,648,000 after acquiring an additional 382,408 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 32.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,088,000 after acquiring an additional 329,110 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 453.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after purchasing an additional 220,843 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 72.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,493,000 after purchasing an additional 216,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.56. 4,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,164. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $77.69 and a 52 week high of $124.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 37.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

