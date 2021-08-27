$292.72 Million in Sales Expected for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to announce $292.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $289.40 million and the highest is $295.05 million. GoPro reported sales of $280.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GoPro.

Get GoPro alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPRO shares. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. 1,772,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,623,111. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.19. GoPro has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $13.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other GoPro news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 64,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $644,591.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,050.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $2,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,506.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 669,554 shares of company stock worth $7,068,160. 20.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the first quarter valued at $71,542,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 260.4% in the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,664,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after buying an additional 2,648,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 171.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,815,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,415,000 after buying an additional 2,409,700 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the first quarter valued at $23,432,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the second quarter valued at $21,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoPro (GPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.