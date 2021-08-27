$3.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report $3.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Discovery’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.04 billion and the highest is $3.26 billion. Discovery reported sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year sales of $12.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.99 billion to $12.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.24 billion to $13.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

NASDAQ:DISCA traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.28. 4,009,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,253,036. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Discovery by 1,147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

