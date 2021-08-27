3,047 Shares in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Bought by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,048.81.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $28,023,250. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

SAM stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $584.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,698. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.11 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $813.31.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

