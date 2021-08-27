30,580 Shares in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 30,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLCR. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $15,520,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $7,736,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $7,179,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $6,597,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,820,000. 35.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Silver Crest Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.78.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

