35,250 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Bought by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 87,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 30,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NLY opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

