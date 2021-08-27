35,425 Shares in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Liberty Media Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMACA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $166,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $624,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,254,000. 19.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMACA stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.19.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

