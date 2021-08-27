$426.14 Million in Sales Expected for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will post sales of $426.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $421.10 million and the highest is $431.18 million. Carpenter Technology reported sales of $353.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.45 million.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,921,000 after purchasing an additional 293,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,566,000 after acquiring an additional 165,456 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 14.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,924,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,845,000 after acquiring an additional 508,240 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,318,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,819,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,032,000 after acquiring an additional 34,558 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRS traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.35. 5,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.66. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.80%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

