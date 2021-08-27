450 Shares in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Bought by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 396.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

NYSE:GMED opened at $80.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $83.94.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $63,416.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $65,260.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,812 shares of company stock worth $10,165,539. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GMED shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.54.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.