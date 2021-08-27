465,166 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 465,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,630,000. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.43 on Friday, reaching $335.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.