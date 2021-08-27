5,152 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184,592 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 34.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,712 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 235.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,417 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,483,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Altria Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,712,000 after purchasing an additional 802,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $48.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

