5,597 Shares in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,597 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Groupon by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,522 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 81,488 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Groupon during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Groupon during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Groupon by 24.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 524,100 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after purchasing an additional 103,848 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRPN stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.84. Groupon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $721.00 million, a PE ratio of 93.93 and a beta of 2.76.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRPN. Barclays decreased their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

