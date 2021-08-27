568,200 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 568,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,728,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,975,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,044. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Argus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

