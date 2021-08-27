$59.00 Million in Sales Expected for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to post $59.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.99 million. Benefitfocus posted sales of $63.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year sales of $257.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $256.54 million to $260.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $255.88 million, with estimates ranging from $249.13 million to $263.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05).

Several research analysts recently commented on BNFT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,384,000 after purchasing an additional 90,386 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the second quarter worth approximately $32,436,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 748,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 486,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,382,000 after buying an additional 26,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 50,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $11.59 on Friday. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $386.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.73.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

