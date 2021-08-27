$6.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will report sales of $6.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.64 billion. Moderna posted sales of $157.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4,003.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Moderna will report full-year sales of $19.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.04 billion to $21.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.59 billion to $33.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.71.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total value of $3,990,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,165,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,575,919.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $4,266,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $344,425,832.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,000 shares of company stock worth $82,237,310 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $400.30 on Friday. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $161.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.41.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

