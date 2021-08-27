600 Shares in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Purchased by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSDA. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 21,502 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 49.9% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 46,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 15,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000.

Get VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

NASDAQ VSDA opened at $45.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.99. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $46.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.