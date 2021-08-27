61,960 Shares in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 61,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

In related news, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $292,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 40,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,614,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,360. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.64. 4,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.32. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $42.40.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.