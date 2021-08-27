635 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Acquired by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $29.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,865.00. The company had a trading volume of 252,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,537. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $959.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -37,300.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,635.25.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

