655 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Bought by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 655 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $384.58 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.04 and a fifty-two week high of $391.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $361.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.25.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.