$74.08 Million in Sales Expected for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report $74.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.39 million and the highest is $74.70 million. CareDx reported sales of $53.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareDx will report full year sales of $290.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.60 million to $291.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $346.18 million, with estimates ranging from $338.26 million to $357.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on CDNA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of CareDx stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,923. CareDx has a one year low of $29.86 and a one year high of $99.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -429.00 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.01.

In related news, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $194,177.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,837.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sasha King sold 8,071 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $726,470.71. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 50,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,535.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,851 shares of company stock valued at $9,425,439. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 82.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in CareDx by 16,600.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CareDx during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in CareDx by 13.8% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

