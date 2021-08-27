79,371 Shares in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,371 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.28% of ENGlobal at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in ENGlobal in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ENGlobal in the first quarter worth $102,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in ENGlobal by 13,918.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 29,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ENGlobal in the first quarter worth $202,000. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENG opened at $1.98 on Friday. ENGlobal Co. has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 33.74% and a negative net margin of 11.81%.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and automation services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, EPCM and Automation. The EPCM segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

