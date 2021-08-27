8,523 Shares in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Bought by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth $1,967,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth $469,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,992,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,077,000 after acquiring an additional 881,880 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 198,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth $1,342,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XOP traded up $4.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,556,062. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $100.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.09.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

