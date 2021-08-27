A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 78.8% from the July 29th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $14.23 on Friday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMKBY. Bank of America lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.