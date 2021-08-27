AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

VLVLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. AlphaValue raised AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.86. AB Volvo has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $28.18.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.