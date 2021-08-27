AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
VLVLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. AlphaValue raised AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, May 14th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.86. AB Volvo has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $28.18.
About AB Volvo (publ)
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
