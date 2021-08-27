Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Lowered by Motco

Motco trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,285 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 14.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,493 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 778,288 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $93,270,000 after acquiring an additional 81,851 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.93. 48,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,481,654. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.68. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $100.34 and a one year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

