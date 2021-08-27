AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $39,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

AbbVie stock opened at $120.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $212.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $121.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.