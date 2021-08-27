Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ANF stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.86.

ANF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

