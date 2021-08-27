Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Trading Down 4.6%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s share price was down 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.36 and last traded at $39.65. Approximately 59,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,578,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.56.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.
The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.53.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $748,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.
