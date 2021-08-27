Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Trading Down 4.6%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s share price was down 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.36 and last traded at $39.65. Approximately 59,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,578,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.56.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.53.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $748,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

