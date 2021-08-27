Actinium Reaches Market Cap of $954,427.85 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 27th. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $954,427.85 and $17,672.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Actinium has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 34,055,450 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

