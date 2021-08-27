Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) shot up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.86 and last traded at $17.86. 311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 31,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Adagene in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.57 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adagene from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adagene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adagene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $734.58 million and a P/E ratio of -6.37.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adagene by 210.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after buying an additional 959,259 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene during the first quarter worth about $16,573,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adagene in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,051,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,871,000. Finally, Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Adagene Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

